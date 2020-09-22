High school sports calendar September 23-29

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
9.24
Cross Country: Skiatook at Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater at 10 a.m.
Cross Country: Sperry vs. Booker T. Washington at O’Brien Park at 3 p.m.
Softball: Sperry vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Skiatook vs. Coweta at 6 p.m.
9.25
Football: Skiatook vs. Catoosa (Homecoming) at 7 p.m.
Football: Sperry vs. Nowata (Homecoming) at 7 p.m.
9.28
Softball: Sperry vs. Glenpool (Senior Night) at 5 p.m.
9.29
Volleyball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Memorial at 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.