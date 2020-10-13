High school sports calendar October 14-20

10.15
Cross Country: Skiatook at conference meet TBA
Football: Skiatook at Grove
Football: Sperry vs. Salina at 7 p.m.
Softball: Skiatook at state TBA
10.16
10.17
10.19
Volleyball: Skiatook at State quarterfinals and semifinals TBA
10.20
Volleyball: Skiatook at State finals TBA
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
