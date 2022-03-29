High school sports calendar March 30 - April 5

3.30
Tennis: Sperry at Edison at 3 p.m.
3.31
Baseball: Skiatook and Sperry at Shoutout at the Fort in Fort Gibson
Golf: Skiatook boys at Edison Invitational at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore
Golf: Sperry girls at Nowata at 9 a.m.
Tennis: Skiatook hosts Skiatook Quad at 9 a.m.
Track: Skiatook at Cushing at 9:30 a.m.
Track: Sperry at Pawhuska at 9:00 a.m.
4.1
Baseball: Skiatook and Sperry at Shoutout at the Fort in Fort Gibson
Soccer: Skiatook vs. McLain at 5:30
4.2
Baseball: Skiatook and Sperry at Shoutout at the Fort in Fort Gibson
4.4
Baseball: Skiatook vs. Beggs at 5 p.m.
Baseball: Sperry at Catoosa at 5 p.m.
4.5
Baseball: Skiatook at Beggs at 5 p.m.
Baseball: Sperry at Catoosa at 5 p.m.
Golf: Skiatook boys at the Bishop Kelley Invitational at LaFortune Park
Soccer: Skiatook vs. Holland Hall at 5:30 - Teacher Appreciation Night