High school sports calendar March 30 - April 5

skiatook sports calendar

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

3.30

Tennis: Sperry at Edison at 3 p.m.

3.31

Baseball: Skiatook and Sperry at Shoutout at the Fort in Fort Gibson

Golf: Skiatook boys at Edison Invitational at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore

Golf: Sperry girls at Nowata at 9 a.m.

Tennis: Skiatook hosts Skiatook Quad at 9 a.m.

Track: Skiatook at Cushing at 9:30 a.m.

Track: Sperry at Pawhuska at 9:00 a.m.

4.1

Baseball: Skiatook and Sperry at Shoutout at the Fort in Fort Gibson

Soccer: Skiatook vs. McLain at 5:30

4.2

Baseball: Skiatook and Sperry at Shoutout at the Fort in Fort Gibson

4.4

Baseball: Skiatook vs. Beggs at 5 p.m.

Baseball: Sperry at Catoosa at 5 p.m.

4.5

Baseball: Skiatook at Beggs at 5 p.m.

Baseball: Sperry at Catoosa at 5 p.m.

Golf: Skiatook boys at the Bishop Kelley Invitational at LaFortune Park

Soccer: Skiatook vs. Holland Hall at 5:30 - Teacher Appreciation Night

