High School Sports Calendar March 3-9

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.

3.4

Baseball

Skiatook at NOAH at 4:30 p.m.

Sperry vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m.

Soccer

Skiatook vs. Coweta t 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Skiatook at Sapulpa at 3:30 p.m.

3.5

Baseball

Skiatook at Glenpool at 4:30 p.m.

Sperry vs. Berryhill at 4 p.m.

3.6

Baseball

Sperry vs. Bristow at 1 p.m.

3.8

Baseball

Skiatook at Claremore at 4:30 p.m.

3.9

Golf

Skiatook Girls Tournament at Bailey Ranch

