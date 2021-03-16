High School Sports Calendar March 17-23

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.
3.18
Baseball
Skiatook at Glenpool/Skiatook Tournament
Sperry at Mannford Tournament
3.19
Baseball
Skiatook at Glenpool/Skiatook Tournament
Sperry at Mannford Tournament
3.20
Baseball
Skiatook at Glenpool/Skiatook Tournament
Sperry at Mannford Tournament
3.22
Baseball
Skiatook vs. Tahlequah at 5 p.m.
Sperry vs. Alva (DH) at 2 p.m.
Golf
Skiatook girls at Catoosa Tournament in Broken Arrow
Tennis
Skiatook at Edison Tournament at 9 a.m.
3.23
Baseball
Skiatook at Tahlequah at 5 p.m.
Soccer
Skiatook vs. Collinsville at 5 p.m.
Track
Sperry at Dewey at 9 a.m.
