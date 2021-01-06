 Skip to main content
High school sports calendar January 6-12
High school sports calendar January 6-12

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

All sporting events are subject to rescheduling or cancellation due to COVID-19. It is requested that masks be worn at all sporting events and social distancing be observed.

1.7

Basketball

Skiatook hosts Skiatook Tournament

Sperry at Regent Tournament

Wrestling

Sperry vs. Plainview at 5 p.m.

1.8

Basketball

Skiatook hosts Skiatook Tournament

Sperry at Regent Tournament

Wrestling

Skiatook at Cushing Tournament

Sperry at Cushing Tournament

1.9

Basketball

Skiatook hosts Skiatook Tournament

Sperry at Regent Tournament

Wrestling

Skiatook at Cushing Tournament

Sperry at Cushing Tournament

1.12

Basketball

Skiatook at Glenpool at 6 p.m.

Sperry vs. Perkins t 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Sperry at District Duals in Barnsdall at 1 p.m.

