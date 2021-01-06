High school sports calendar January 6-12

All sporting events are subject to rescheduling or cancellation due to COVID-19. It is requested that masks be worn at all sporting events and social distancing be observed.
1.7
Basketball
Skiatook hosts Skiatook Tournament
Sperry at Regent Tournament
Wrestling
Sperry vs. Plainview at 5 p.m.
1.8
Basketball
Skiatook hosts Skiatook Tournament
Sperry at Regent Tournament
Wrestling
Skiatook at Cushing Tournament
Sperry at Cushing Tournament
1.9
Basketball
Skiatook hosts Skiatook Tournament
Sperry at Regent Tournament
Wrestling
Skiatook at Cushing Tournament
Sperry at Cushing Tournament
1.12
Basketball
Skiatook at Glenpool at 6 p.m.
Sperry vs. Perkins t 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Sperry at District Duals in Barnsdall at 1 p.m.