High School Sports Calendar Jan. 26 - Feb. 2

1.26
Basketball
Skiatook at Tahlequah at 6 p.m.
Sperry at Mannford at 6 p.m.
1.28
Wrestling
Sperry vs. Newkirk at 6 p.m.
1.29
Basketball
Skiatook vs. Coweta at 6 p.m.
Sperry at Dewey at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Sperry at Will Rogers Conference in Tonkawa at 12 p.m.
1.30
Wrestling
Sperry at Will Rogers Conference in Tonkawa at 12 p.m.
2.2
Basketball
Skiatook at Claremore at 6 p.m.
Sperry vs. Bristow at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Sperry at Mannford at 6 p.m.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
