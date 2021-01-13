High School Sports Calendar Jan. 13-19

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested all all events.
1.15
Basketball: Skiatook vs. Pryor at 6 p.m.
Basketball: Sperry at Berryhill at 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Skiatook at Carl Albert Tournament
Wrestling: Sperry at Bobby Lyons Tournament in Sand Springs
1.16
Basketball: Sperry vs. Dewey at 1 p.m.
Wrestling: Skiatook at Carl Albert Tournament
Wrestling: Sperry at Bobby Lyons Tournament in Sand Springs
1.19
Basketball: Skiatook vs. Collinsville at 6 p.m.
Basketball: Sperry vs. Cushing at 6 p.m.
