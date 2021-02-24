High School Sports Calendar February 24 - March 2

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.
2.26
Wrestling: Skiatook at State
2.27
Soccer: Skiatook boys preseason tournament
Wrestling: Skiatook at State
2.28
Wrestling: Sperry at State
3.1
Wrestling: Sperry at State
3.2
Baseball: Skiatook at Coweta at 5 p.m.
Tennis: Skiatook at Claremore at 3:30 p.m.
