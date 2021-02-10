 Skip to main content
High School Sports Calendar February 10-16

High School Sports Calendar February 10-16

skiatook sports calendar

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.

2.12

Basketball

Skiatook at Pryor at 6 p.m.

Sperry vs. Berryhill at 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Sperry at District Duals in Barnsdall at 1 p.m.

2.14

Wrestling

Skiatook vs. Collinsville at 6 p.m.

Sperry at District Duals in Pawhuska at 1 p.m.

2.15

Basketball

Sperry vs. Mannford at 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Skiatook at Carl Albert Tournament

Sperry at Bobby Lyons Tournament in Sand Springs

2.16

Basketball

Skiatook at Collinsville at 6 p.m.

Sperry at Cushing at 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Skiatook at Carl Albert Tournament

Sperry at Bobby Lyons Tournament in Sand Springs

