High School Sports Calendar February 10-16

2.12
Basketball
Skiatook at Pryor at 6 p.m.
Sperry vs. Berryhill at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Sperry at District Duals in Barnsdall at 1 p.m.
2.14
Wrestling
Skiatook vs. Collinsville at 6 p.m.
Sperry at District Duals in Pawhuska at 1 p.m.
2.15
Basketball
Sperry vs. Mannford at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Skiatook at Carl Albert Tournament
Sperry at Bobby Lyons Tournament in Sand Springs
2.16
Basketball
Skiatook at Collinsville at 6 p.m.
Sperry at Cushing at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Skiatook at Carl Albert Tournament
Sperry at Bobby Lyons Tournament in Sand Springs
