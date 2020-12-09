 Skip to main content
High school sports calendar Dec 9-15

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

*Times and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.

12.10

Basketball: Skiatook at Cleveland Tournament

Basketball: Sperry at Preston Tournament 

12.11

Basketball: Skiatook at Cleveland Tournament

Basketball: Sperry at Preston Tournament

Wrestling: Skiatook at Mid America Nationals in Enid

Wrestling: Sperry at Bristow Tournament 

12.12

Basketball: Skiatook at Cleveland Tournament

Basketball: Sperry at Preston Tournament

Wrestling: Skiatook at Mid America Nationals in Enid

Wrestling: Sperry at Bristow Tournament 

12.15

Basketball: Skiatook vs. Claremore at 6 p.m.

Basketball: Sperry at Bristow at 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Skiatook at Vinita at 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Sperry vs Berryhill at 6 p.m.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

