High School Sports Calendar August 26 - September 1

Skiatook sports calendar
Lindsey Chastain

8.27

Cross Country: Skiatook vs. Owasso Relays at Mowhark Park at 3 p.m.

Cross Country: Sperry at Owasso Relays at Mohawk Park at 3 p.m.

Softball: Sperry at Northeast Classic Tournament

Volleyball: Skiatook vs. Oolohah at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Sperry at Berryhill at 6 p.m.

8.28

Football: Sperry at Mannford at 7 p.m.

Softball: Skiatook at Shawnee Tournament

Softball: Sperry at Northeast Classic Tournament

8.29

Softball: Skiatook at Shawnee Tournament

Softball: Sperry at Northeast Classic Tournament

8.31

Softball: Sperry at Beggs at 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Skiatook vs. Victory Christian at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Sperry vs. Oologah at 6 p.m.

9.1

Softball: Skiatook at Claremore-Sequoyah at 5 p.m.

Softball: Sperry vs. Dewey at 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Skiatook at Claremore at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Sperry at Yale at 5:30 p.m.

