High School Sports Calendar August 26 - September 1

8.27
Cross Country: Skiatook vs. Owasso Relays at Mowhark Park at 3 p.m.
Cross Country: Sperry at Owasso Relays at Mohawk Park at 3 p.m.
Softball: Sperry at Northeast Classic Tournament
Volleyball: Skiatook vs. Oolohah at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Sperry at Berryhill at 6 p.m.
8.28
Football: Sperry at Mannford at 7 p.m.
Softball: Skiatook at Shawnee Tournament
Softball: Sperry at Northeast Classic Tournament
8.29
Softball: Skiatook at Shawnee Tournament
Softball: Sperry at Northeast Classic Tournament
8.31
Softball: Sperry at Beggs at 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Skiatook vs. Victory Christian at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Sperry vs. Oologah at 6 p.m.
9.1
Softball: Skiatook at Claremore-Sequoyah at 5 p.m.
Softball: Sperry vs. Dewey at 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Skiatook at Claremore at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Sperry at Yale at 5:30 p.m.
