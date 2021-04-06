High School Sports Calendar April 7-13

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.
4.8
Baseball: Skiatook at Oologah at 5 pm
Baseball: Sperry at Perkins at 5 pm
Golf: Skiatook boys at Perkins-Tyron Tournament
Tennis: Skiatook boys at Tahlequah Tournament at 9am
4.9
Soccer: Skiatook at Cascia Hall at 5 pm
Track: Skiatook at Collinsville at 2:30 pm
4.10
Baseball: Skiatook vs. NOAH at 2 pm
Baseball: Sperry vs. NOAH at 6 pm
4.12
Baseball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Hale at 4:30 pm
Baseball: Sperry at Dewey at 5 pm
Golf: Sperry Girls at Cushing
4.13
Baseball: Skiatook at Tulsa Hale at 4:30 pm
Baseball: Sperry vs. Dewey at 5 pm
Soccer: Skiatook vs. Miami at 5:30 pm
Tennis: Skiatook at Metro Lakes Conference
Track: Skiatook at Pryor at 9:30 am
