High School Sports Calendar April 7-13
High School Sports Calendar April 7-13

skiatook sports calendar

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.

4.8

Baseball: Skiatook at Oologah at 5 pm

Baseball: Sperry at Perkins at 5 pm

Golf: Skiatook boys at Perkins-Tyron Tournament

Tennis: Skiatook boys at Tahlequah Tournament at 9am

4.9

Soccer: Skiatook at Cascia Hall at 5 pm

Track: Skiatook at Collinsville at 2:30 pm

4.10

Baseball: Skiatook vs. NOAH at 2 pm

Baseball: Sperry vs. NOAH at 6 pm

4.12

Baseball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Hale at 4:30 pm

Baseball: Sperry at Dewey at 5 pm

Golf: Sperry Girls at Cushing

4.13

Baseball: Skiatook at Tulsa Hale at 4:30 pm

Baseball: Sperry vs. Dewey at 5 pm

Soccer: Skiatook vs. Miami at 5:30 pm

Tennis: Skiatook at Metro Lakes Conference

Track: Skiatook at Pryor at 9:30 am

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

