High School Sports Calendar April 7-13

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.
4.8
Baseball: Skiatook at Oologah at 5 p.m.
Baseball: Sperry t Perkins at 5 p.m.
Golf: Skiatook boys at Perkins-Tyron Tournament
Tennis: Skiatook boys at Tahlequah Tournament at 9 a.m.
4.9
Soccer: Skiatook at Cascia Hall at 5 p.m.
Track: Skiatook vs. Collinsville at 2:30 p.m.
4.10
Baseball: Skiatook vs. NOAH at 2 p.m.
Sperry vs. NOAH at 6 p.m.
4.12
Baseball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Hale at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball: Sperry at Dewey at 5 p.m.
4.13
Baseball: Skiatook at Tulsa Hale at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Sperry vs. Dewey at 5 p.m.
Golf: Sperry girls at Cushing
Soccer: Skiatook vs. Miami at 5:30 p.m.