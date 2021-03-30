 Skip to main content
High School Sports Calendar April 7-13
skiatook sports calendar

AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.

4.8

Baseball: Skiatook at Oologah at 5 p.m.

Baseball: Sperry t Perkins at 5 p.m.

Golf: Skiatook boys at Perkins-Tyron Tournament

Tennis: Skiatook boys at Tahlequah Tournament at 9 a.m.

4.9

Soccer: Skiatook at Cascia Hall at 5 p.m.

Track: Skiatook vs. Collinsville at 2:30 p.m.

4.10

Baseball: Skiatook vs. NOAH at 2 p.m.

Sperry vs. NOAH at 6 p.m.

4.12

Baseball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Hale at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball: Sperry at Dewey at 5 p.m.

4.13

Baseball: Skiatook at Tulsa Hale at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Sperry vs. Dewey at 5 p.m.

Golf: Sperry girls at Cushing

Soccer: Skiatook vs. Miami at 5:30 p.m.

Tennis: Skiatook at Metro Lakes Conference at 9 a.m.

Track: Skiatook  at Pryor at 9:30 a.m.

