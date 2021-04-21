 Skip to main content
High School Sports Calendar April 21-27
AMY GARNER/Skiatook Journal

 AMY GARNER, Skiatook Journal

All sporting events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19. Attendance at many events has been limited. Masks and social distancing are requested or required all all events.

4.23

Baseball: Skiatook at Booker T. Washington at 4:30 pm

Baseball: Sperry vs. Cushing at 4:30 pm

Soccer: Skiatook vs. Oologah at 5:30 pm (Senior Night)

Track: Skiatook at Metro Lakes in Glenpool at 3:30 pm

4.24

Baseball: Skiatook at Collinsville at 12 pm

Baseball: Sperry at Holland Hall at 1 pm

Tennis: Skiatook at Union Quad

Track: Sperry at Conference Meet

4.26

Baseball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Rogers at 4:30 pm

Golf: Sperry boys at Qualifier

Soccer: Skiatook at Verdigris at 5:30 pm

4.27

Baseball: Skiatook at Tulsa Rogers at 4:30 pm

Baseball: Sperry at Mannford at 4:30 pm

Golf: Skiatook girls at 4A Regionals

Golf: Sperry girls at Regionals

