High School Sports Calendar April 21-27

4.23
Baseball: Skiatook at Booker T. Washington at 4:30 pm
Baseball: Sperry vs. Cushing at 4:30 pm
Soccer: Skiatook vs. Oologah at 5:30 pm (Senior Night)
Track: Skiatook at Metro Lakes in Glenpool at 3:30 pm
4.24
Baseball: Skiatook at Collinsville at 12 pm
Baseball: Sperry at Holland Hall at 1 pm
Tennis: Skiatook at Union Quad
Track: Sperry at Conference Meet
4.26
Baseball: Skiatook vs. Tulsa Rogers at 4:30 pm
Golf: Sperry boys at Qualifier
Soccer: Skiatook at Verdigris at 5:30 pm
4.27
Baseball: Skiatook at Tulsa Rogers at 4:30 pm
Baseball: Sperry at Mannford at 4:30 pm
Golf: Skiatook girls at 4A Regionals
Golf: Sperry girls at Regionals
