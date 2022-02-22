Hendrix, Johnston receive All-State Football honorable mentions
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Skiatook’s Rylee Anglen was named to the All-World first team or softball at second base.
- Updated
Skiatook soccer kicked off the 2022 season, with the girls hosting a preseason tournament on February 19 and the boys hosting a preseason tour…
- Updated
Athletes from the Skiatook and Sperry football teams received All-World honorable mentions in the 2021 contest.
Skiatook volleyball players Abby Decker, Finn Pieratt, Oki Darrow, Emily Avery, Grace Boswell, Olivia Kannegiesser, Cheyenne Mills received Al…
- Updated
Skiatook basketball honored several volunteers that have been giving their time to Skiatook basketball.
- Updated
Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle is a two-time winner of the All-World girls cross country athlete-of-the-year award.
- Updated
Sperry High School senior Carson Hendrix signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play college football next season at Southern Nazarene Univ…
- Updated
The Skiatook wrestling seniors were honored last Thursday, January 28. Two wrestlers, Nate Easky and Brody Gee were also recognized for the ma…