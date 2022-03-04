Girls tennis wins at Tahlequah Quad

VS Muskogee
#1 Singles Linda Legall2-6, 3-6 L
#2 Singles Riley McClain 6-0, 6-2 W
#1 Doubles Decker/Lynn 6-2, 6-1 W
#2 Doubles Campbell/Frame 6-0, 6-1 W
VS Collinsville
#1 Singles Linda Legall2-6, 1-6 L
#2 Singles Riley McClain 1-6, 0-6 L
#1 Doubles no match
#2 Doubles Campbell/Frame 6-3, 6-0 W
VS Talequah
#1 Singles Linda Legall 7-5, 1-6, 4-10 L
#2 Singles Riley McClain 0-6, 0-6 L
#1Doubles Decker/Lynn 3-6, 6-3 ,1-10 L
