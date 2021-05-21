 Skip to main content
Girls basketball camp June 7-9 and 21-23
Girls basketball camp June 7-9 and 21-23

Summer Basketball Camp

Skiatook girls basketball will be hosting a summer camp from June 7-9 and June 21-23.

Fundamentals Camp

The fundamentals camp will have two sessions from June 7-9 and June 21-23 from 9-11:30 am for players entering the second through sixth grades. Players may only attend one session.

The camp costs $50.

The camp is designed to accommodate all player levels and skills. It will focus on the fundamentals of ball passing, ball handling, spacing and timing, and shooting form development.

Shooting Camp

The fundamentals camp will have two sessions from June 7-9 and June 21-23 from 1:30-4 pm for players entering the fourth through twelfth grades. Players may only attend one session.

The camp costs $50 or $30 if the player attended one session of the Developmental Camp or Fundamentals Camp.

The camp is designed to accommodate all player levels and skills and will primarily focus on shooting and scoring. Players will have individual instruction breaking down shots while providing help for beginning players and improvement suggestions for the most advanced players.

For more information, visit skiatookschools.org.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

