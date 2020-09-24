 Skip to main content
George and Kannegisser play first game with OSU marching band

Kathryn George and Lena Kannegisser

Kathryn George (left - clarinet) and Lena Kannegiesser (right - drumline) attended their first game as members of the Oklahoma State University Cowboy Marching Band last Saturday. Both girls are 2020 Skiatook High School graduates. They were members of the Skiatook Bulldog Marching Band throughout their high school years and competed with other students across the United States to audition for the Cowboy Marching Band. Christy Kannegiesser/Submitted

