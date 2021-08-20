Football district previews: Sperry favored in 3rd for 2A-8

DISTRICT 2A-5
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Cascia Hall
2. Vian
3. Keys
4. Spiro
5. Roland
6. Panama
7. Heavener
8. Pocola
Overview: It’s expected to be a three-way battle for the title as the defending champion Commandos are a slight favorite over Vian and Keys. Cascia defeated Keys in the 2020 regular-season finale, but lost the rematch two weeks later in the playoffs. Cascia’s new quarterback Cooper Lai is a proven playmaker at other positions. Top returning rusher and outside linebacker Baxter Robertson said the Blue Swarm defense “is going to be pretty fast, pretty quick.” Coach Joe Medina said, “We’re going to be real exciting to watch.” The Commandos have the longest consecutive state playoff streak at 34 years. Vian’s key players include linebacker/running back Xavin Lackey, who has many D-I offers; quarterback Diego Ramos, a major-college baseball prospect; and running back Desean Mays. Keys returns starting QB Lane Taylor. Cascia visits Vian on Oct. 8 and hosts Keys on Nov. 5. Keys visits Vian on Sept 24.
DISTRICT 2A-7
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Metro Christian
2. Beggs
3. Victory Christian
4. Kiefer
5. Morris
6. Haskell
7. Henryetta
8. Okmulgee
Overview: This is 2A’s toughest district with two-time defending state champion Metro Christian and perennial title contender Beggs. Add to the mix Victory Christian, which has often been a title contender and is moving back in that direction under second-year coach Ben Palmer after two playoff wins last year. Metro’s Kirk Francis and Victory’s Triton Chandler are among the Tulsa area’s top-10 quarterbacks, and OSU commit CJ Brown of Beggs is one of the state’s top backs running behind a big offensive line led by Kaden Stanton. Beggs visits Metro on Oct. 8 and Victory on Nov 5. Metro visits Victory on Oct. 14. Metro has won three consecutive district titles.
DISTRICT 2A-8
COACHES’ POLL
1. Adair
2. Rejoice Christian
3. Sperry
4. Cl. Sequoyah
5. Salina
6. Kansas
7. Dewey
8. Nowata
Overview: Adair won a district title last year after its eight-year streak from 2011-18 was snapped in ‘19. Coach Rob Gilstrap’s Warriors return starting quarterback Nate Ratcliff, who has 68 career passing TDs. Three-year starting linebacker Roger Reed had 85 tackles last year. Adair visits Sperry on Oct. 8 and Rejoice on Oct. 29. Coach Robert Park’s Sperry Pirates have experience at the skill positions, including QB Carson Hendrix, who had 2,000 total yards in 2020. Rejoice returns QB Chance Wilson, who accounted for 3,005 yards and 36 TDs last year, and Jay Miller, who had 84 receptions. Rejoice visits Sperry on Nov. 5. Claremore Sequoyah was one of last season’s biggest surprises with a 7-2 record. The Eagles return running back Logan Hattaway, who rushed for 1,020 yards and 17 TDs last season. Dewey’s top players are defensive back Dallas Mulliken and QB Tate Lewis.