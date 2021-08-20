Football district previews: Sperry favored in 3rd for 2A-8

Overview: It’s expected to be a three-way battle for the title as the defending champion Commandos are a slight favorite over Vian and Keys. Cascia defeated Keys in the 2020 regular-season finale, but lost the rematch two weeks later in the playoffs. Cascia’s new quarterback Cooper Lai is a proven playmaker at other positions. Top returning rusher and outside linebacker Baxter Robertson said the Blue Swarm defense “is going to be pretty fast, pretty quick.” Coach Joe Medina said, “We’re going to be real exciting to watch.” The Commandos have the longest consecutive state playoff streak at 34 years. Vian’s key players include linebacker/running back Xavin Lackey, who has many D-I offers; quarterback Diego Ramos, a major-college baseball prospect; and running back Desean Mays. Keys returns starting QB Lane Taylor. Cascia visits Vian on Oct. 8 and hosts Keys on Nov. 5. Keys visits Vian on Sept 24.