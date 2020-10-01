Focus is on does during bowhunting season

With archery seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear, antelope and elk opening Oct. 1, Oklahoma bowhunters have multiple options, but state biologists have one stronger focus point — antlerless white-tailed deer.
Total white-tailed deer harvest was about 106,000 for the 2019-20 season, about 3,000 or just a little less than 3% off the prior year.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation big game biologist Dallas Barber said fluctuation in overall harvest is within normal bounds, and hunters can expect to have plenty of deer to chase again this year.
Another mild and damp winter means deer had favorable breeding conditions, and the health of the herd will rely more on taking does than hoping for better reproduction.
Barber pointed to another figure of 3% that he said is of higher importance.
“Does are the biggest concern we have right now,” he said. “That resulted in a bunch of new regulation changes going into this season. The doe harvest failed again to reach that 40%-of-harvest goal.”
The doe report put the harvest at 37% — just 3% short of the goal.
“That’s a big three percent when you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of deer,” he said. “It’s a number with a comma involved.”
Just over 3,000 more does amounts to a lot of deer, especially when they are does that can be removed from the breeding population in the autumn months.
“When most of our does are throwing twins that 3,000 deer can turn into 9,000 deer in a hurry,” he said.
Bowhunters won’t see a change in regulations for archery harvest. It will remain zone-specific but with a season-long limit of six deer, no more than two of which may be antlered.
Rifle season and muzzle loader season hunters will see an increase in some zones where the may take four antlerless deer instead of the two previously allowed.
However, bowhunters in population-heavy zones, especially the western half of the state in zones 2, 7 and 8 (excluding the Panhandle zone) are encouraged to take does to round out their season limit a bit more.
“The main message we’re sending to people this year is kind of switching back from ‘hunters in the know let them grow,’ to ‘hunters in the know take a doe,’” he said.
Kelly Bostian; 918-581-8357
Twitter: @KellyBostian
