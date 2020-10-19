Enmeier, Etzkorn win Skiatook Lake Anglers championship

The Skiatook Lake Angler’s began their annual bass fishing tournament in March. The tournament consisted of four qualifying events plus a championship. Two qualifying events were cancelled due to COVID.

Sponsored by Bill’s Marine, the tournament is for two person teams fishing for their top five largest bass of the day. All tournaments are on Skiatook Lake. The tournament is 100 percent payback, meaning all money paid in gets paid back out to the winners. Membership fees to the Skiatook Lake Anglers are used to pay for equipment and staff for the tournaments.

The championship was held on October 17, 2020 and included 67 registered teams.

Brock Enmeier and Jacob Etzkorn took home the championship prize of $10,000 with 20.49 pounds of fish. There was only a .15 pound difference between first and third places.

TJ Martin and Mike Ramey came in a very close second with 20.43 pounds of bass while Brad Tillman and Ron Hopkins came in third with 20.34 pounds of bass.

Jeremy Bersche and Todd Perkins caught the largest bass weighing in at 4.89 pounds.

