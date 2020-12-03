Eight tips for deer hunting on public land

Bring the most important thing. To me, the most important thing I can possibly bring to the woods with me is a good attitude. I hunt for many reasons: food, spiritual connection, population management, and others. But to me the most important reason to hunt is to slow down and appreciate what I have. If I go to the woods with a bad attitude (or frustration that someone was parked in "my" spot), I might as well turn around and go answer email because my heart is not in it. However, if I am thankful for the opportunity to be outdoors and grateful that I still have the chance to provide for myself, to reconnect with a life lived by my family generations before me, then no matter if I drag home a deer, I feel the hunt was a success! When my attitude is good I can sit longer, stay more focused, move around less, and not be constantly second guessing my location or set up.

Go light. On public land, I will not pack in a big stand or bulky ground blind. If I do plan to hunt off of the ground, I will take a couple of climbing sticks, my safety harness/deer drag and a few different lengths of rope. I look for mature oaks that are dropping acorns, and I will find one with a suitable limb structure that I can make myself a makeshift stand. I have found that I don't need to be 15 feet off of the ground. In fact, that is impossible with the blackjack oaks where I hunt most often. I will get 6 to 10 feet off the ground, strap in securely with my safety harness, and start my hunt. It is quiet. It is portable. And it is effective! If I am not in a location that I feel will have suitable trees, I will take a few yards of camo netting and some paracord and make a quick blind. Usually it will be small enough to not gather any attention from the deer but big enough to shield the occasional nose scratching or opening a candy bar wrapper. But most often, especially with a muzzleloader or modern rifle, I hunt from the ground and rely on a knowledge of wind direction to keep me undetected.