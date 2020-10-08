 Skip to main content
Drummond clenches game 6 against Grove with home run

Skiatook bulldog logo
Lindsey Chastain

Madi Drummond hit a walk-off home run that sealed the win over Grove in game 6 of softball regionals. The Lady Dawgs won the match-up 5-4.

The ladies built a four-run lead with two runs each in the third and fifth innings, but Grove answered back with four runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Ryleigh Lynn went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits. 

The Lady Dawgs must face Grove again in the championship game that will decide the regional champions.

