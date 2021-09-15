 Skip to main content
Dennis Crawford and James Hughes win bass fishing qualifier
Skiatook Lake Angler’s Bass Tournament 

 Submitted

The Skiatook Lake Angler’s began their annual bass fishing tournament in February. The tournament consists of six qualifying events plus a championship.

Sponsored by Bill’s Marine, the tournament is for two-person teams fishing for their top five largest bass of the day. All tournaments are on Skiatook Lake. The tournament is 100 percent payback, meaning all money paid in gets paid back out to the winners. Membership fees to the Skiatook Lake Anglers are used to pay for equipment and staff for the tournaments.

Qualifier six was held on September 11, 2021. Dennis Crawford and James Hughes won first place with 15.42 pounds of bass and also caught the largest bass at 6.93 pounds.

Rodney Moyers and Charles Parker landed in second with 13.82 pound and Rich Long and Rick Carruthers came in third with 12.41 pounds of bass.

The championship will be held on October 2-3, 2021.

