Colton Sutton, Skiatook rumble past Hale, 47-13

A game full of penalties was the story for Nathan Hale on Friday night as the Rangers fell to Skiatook, 47-13, at East Side Sports Complex.

The Class 5A Rangers ended the night with 17 penalties for 135 yards.

A 15-yard run from Colton Sutton gave the Class 4A Bulldogs the first score of the game with kicker Gavin Anderson adding the point after for a 7-0 lead.

Skiatook attempted an onside kick; the Rangers recovered but ultimately had to punt. Two plays into the ensuing Bulldog drive, Rangers sophomore free safety Deon Franklin intercepted a pass. However, Hale saw its drive stall and turned the ball over on downs.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for the Rangers, as they collected five more penalties for 45 yards.

Franklin grabbed his interception of the night with 6:36 left in the second quarter, but the offense stalled inside it own 20. After a 33-yard punt, Sutton ran for a 38-yard touchdown with 4:13 left in the half. Anderson’s extra point made it 14-0.

Skiatook junior defensive back James Thompson grabbed an interception with 1:21 left in the quarter, but the Rangers defense stopped the Bulldogs.

Senior running back Devon Hadnot had a 32-yard run with just under 10 seconds left in the half, but the Rangers failed to capitalize.

Sutton ran 13 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead in the third quarter, then broke off a 26-yard run later in the period to set up a 13-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jayce White to senior tight end Waylen Conley, giving the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead.

Sutton had a 60-yard run late in the third quarter before being brought down at the 1-yard line. After a penalty, Sutton ran the ball into the end zone on an 11-yard carry for his fourth touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter.

He finished the night with 157 yards rushing on 23 carries.

“My line blocked well,” Sutton said. “It’s a team effort; we struggled last week against Collinsville, but we definitely brought it back this week.”

Rangers quarterback Franklin ran for a 38-yard touchdown with 4:10 left in the fourth to give the Bulldogs a 41-7 advantage. Bulldogs sophomore running back Ian Long completed the Bulldogs’ scoring with a 35-yard touchdown run.

Junior running back Kortland Lowe added an 11-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.

Skiatook head coach Vance Miller praised Sutton for being humble and for his hard work.

“I thought he was great tonight; he got stronger as the game went on,” Miller said. “He’s a big, strong, tough runner. A good football player for us, kind of an ironman type football player, I was proud of him. Proud of our team for their effort tonight to come out and get the win; it feels good for the whole program.”

Hale visits Claremore next Thursday, Sept. 22.

SKIATOOK 47, NATHAN HALE 13

Skiatook 7 7 14 19 — 47

Nathan Hale 0 0 0 13 — 13

SKI — Sutton 15 run (Anderson kick)

SKI — Sutton 38 run (Anderson kick)

SKI — Sutton 13 (Pass failed)

SKI — Conley 13 pass from White (Thompson run)

SKI — Sutton 11 run (kick failed)

SKI — Jackson 32 run (Slatcher kick)

HALE — Franklin 38 run (Macedo kick)

SKI — Long 35 run (kick failed)

HALE — Lowe 11 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs—SKI 14, HALE 8; Rushes-Yards – SKI 37-320, HALE 51-169; Comp-Att-Int—SKI 5-10-2, HALE 6-14-1. Passing Yards—SKI 38, HALE 52. Fumbles-Lost—SKI 6-1, HALE 2-2. Penalty Yards – SKI 3-20, HALE 17-135. Total Yards—SKI 358, HALE 221. Punts-Avg.—SKI 1-30, HALE 3-37.75.