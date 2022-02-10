 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carson Hendrix signs with Southern Nazarene University
0 Comments

Carson Hendrix signs with Southern Nazarene University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carson Hendrix

Carson Hendrix (center) with his parents (front row), Patrick and Lacie Seldal, and SHS coaches (back row left to right) John Edgar, John King, Denton Wolf and head coach Robert Park.

 Chayse Cormican

Sperry High School senior Carson Hendrix signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play college football next season at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla. Hendrix, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Pirates, is pictured with his parents, Patrick and Lacie Seldal, and SHS coaches John Edgar, John King, Denton Wolf and head coach Robert Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert