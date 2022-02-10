Sperry High School senior Carson Hendrix signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to play college football next season at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla. Hendrix, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Pirates, is pictured with his parents, Patrick and Lacie Seldal, and SHS coaches John Edgar, John King, Denton Wolf and head coach Robert Park.
Carson Hendrix signs with Southern Nazarene University
