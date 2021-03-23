Bulldogs take 4th in Glenpool/Skiatook Tournament

The Skiatook Bulldogs defeated Glenpool 6-4, to take 4th place in the Glenpool/Skiatook Tournament on March 20.

The tournament began on March 18 and the Bulldogs kicked off the tournament with a shutout against Booker T. Washington. Pitcher Ethan Porter only allowed three hits during the game.

In the fourth inning, the Bulldogs scored five runs after hits by Clayton Casillas, Riley King, and a home run by Hunter Hall. Hall ended the game with three RBIs. Calan Gymmere and Landon Cornett both had two hits each.

In game two of the tournament, Skiatook fell to Cascia Hall 9-4 Cornett led the team with two hits and one RBI.

In game three, the Bulldogs fell to Shawnee 9-1 after a fourth inning rally by Shawnee.

In game four, the Bulldogs earned what may have been the most satisfying win of the season so far with a 6-4 win over Glenpool. Glenpool took the early lead, in the fourth inning, a triple by Hunter Hall and two RBIs after a single by Gummere, plus a run scored on a stolen base put Skiatook in the lead. Remington Johnson recorded the last six outs of the game to cinch the Bulldog win.

The Bulldogs placed fourth overall in the tournament.

