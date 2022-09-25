Bulldogs recognize volleyball standouts

Skiatook has awarded the following athletes as volleyball players of the week or its tournament MVPs recently:

Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Kaylee Utley, So., Varsity, Outside Hitter

Varsity coach Jamie Long: "Her skills helped move her up to varsity at the beginning of the season. She works hard at practice and continues to put in great effort to improve as an all-around player. She had a recent ankle injury, she took a little time off to heal, and was eager to get back on the court to help her team."

Verdigris JV Tournament

Tayhlor Elmore, So., JV, Outside Hitter

JV coach Jillian Chavez and Long: "She is captain and shows good leadership on the court with her attitude and desire to improve her skills. She shows the coaches and other players that she is eager to learn, she is coachable and she is willing to put in the work to succeed. As she continues to make adjustments and gain court experience, she will be a very strong player in the years ahead.

Catoosa Varsity Tournament

Kyla Vining, Sr., Varsity, Right Side Hitter

Long: "She is a strong passer and held the highest pass rating for serve receive at the Catoosa tournament. She not only has great passing skills, she also works hard at the net with great blocks and hits. Her demeanor and enthusiasm on the court are also a big part of what makes her a great player and a captain for her varsity team."