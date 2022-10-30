Bulldogs prepare to host top-ranked Cushing in football season finale

Skiatook isn't going to be in the Class 4A football playoffs this year, but its season finale will be a playoff-type experience.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs host top-ranked Cushing at 7 p.m. at Exchange Bank Stadium’s Hap Dunlap Field.

Cushing (9-0, 6-0) has clinched the District 4A-3 title. Skiatook (2-7, 1-5) is coming off a 20-13 loss to McLain last Friday. The game was moved from McLain to Skiatook due to a fatal shooting on the McLain campus, near the stadium, following its Sept. 30 game.

McLain (4-5, 3-3) kept its playoff hopes alive with the victory over Skiatook. The Bulldogs played without standout running back/linebacker Colton Sutton, who is out for the season after suffering a dislocated kneecap a week earlier. Sutton had 1,021 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns and 70 tackles this season despite playing with a torn labrum since the opener.

Skiatook's two TDs against McLain came on Jace White passes to Alex Morgan, who had five receptions for 85 yards.

Ian Long led Skiatook's defense with 14 tackles while Kane Beard added 13 and Chris Turley had 12.