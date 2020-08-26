Bulldogs look forward to an unusual football season

As of now, the OSSAA looks to move forward with the football season, so that means the Skiatook Bulldogs will once again be taking the field this fall with aspirations of a trip a championship.

Led by Vance Miller, Skiatook has strung together lots of incredible football seasons lately, including several deep playoff runs and even a trip to the state championship in 2015.

Last year, Skiatook saw a freshman quarterback, Mason Willingham, take over under center, and this year the young quarterback looks to continue an impressive career with more experience under his belt. Meanwhile, a solid defense and mature upperclassmen will be guiding the team.

The Journal caught up with Coach Vance Miller for a few thoughts regarding the upcoming campaign.

Skiatook Journal: The elephant in the room is the ongoing pandemic, so to start, how will this season be different for Bulldogs players and fans?

Vance Miller: Yes, things will look different for football as well with everyone wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

SJ: A number of talented seniors graduated last year while young players, including a freshman quarterback, stepped into major roles. What can we expect from Willingham in his sophomore year?