Bulldogs `in good shape' to bounce back with return to playoffs after rare losing season

Skiatook’s 2022 football team is shooting for a playoff return after missing out in 2021.

The Bulldogs, whose opener is Friday night at Glenpool, are coming off a 3-7 record, their first losing season since 2013.

“Our expectations are always to get in the playoffs and be very competitive,” said coach Vance Miller. “Last year, we had a couple games slip away from us that unfortunately just didn’t go our way. Our kids worked hard. Going forward, we just talk to them about working hard and doing the little things and be in good shape, conditioning-wise.

“I think that’s one key factor. We can be in better shape this year.”

Colton Sutton, a senior linebacker and fullback, is a hard-worker by nature. He moved to Skiatook from Bartlesville before his junior season. He was a defensive end for the Bruins.

“I don’t like being lazy, and I’ll call you out for it,” Sutton said.

Sutton recognized the need to have a well-conditioned football team after last season. He urged his teammates to join his extracurricular powerlifting group during the summer. The results followed as over 20 players joined.

One player increased his deadlift PR from 315 to 500.

“We’re really young, but this year compared to last year, we are a lot more of a team,” Sutton said. “We’re more of a family.”

Sutton and his fellow seniors have been great leaders for the team, Miller says. That group includes free safety Alex Smith, lineman Kane Beard, tight end Waylen Conley, receiver Gavin Anderson and Jace White, the Bulldogs’ second-year starting quarterback.

“A lot of the upperclassmen have really took on the roles of being leaders,” White said. “We understood how we’re a smaller school. We don’t put out as many players as a lot of other teams. So we’ve really got to maximize every single position that we can put out there.”

Sutton says the underclassmen, particularly a talented group of sophomores who will start or contribute this season, have responded well to leadership and coaching.

“They don’t argue really with the seniors, and some of them will hop up and even be leaders themselves,” Sutton said.

The Bulldogs open the regular season Friday at Glenpool. Their home opener against Highway 20 rival and defending Class 5A champion Collinsville is scheduled Sept. 9.​ It's an exciting home schedule for Skiatook as the Bulldogs also will host the district favorites, No. 3 Wagoner on Sept. 23 and No. 4 Cushing on Nov. 4 to open and close the district schedule.

Skiatook was picked to finish fifth out of eight teams in the Tulsa World's District 4A-3 coaches' poll. The Bulldogs are expected to battle with Oologah and Miami for the final two playoff berths.