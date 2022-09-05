Bulldogs host Collinsville in Highway 20 rivalry; Pirates meet Glenpool

Skiatook’s home football opener Friday night will be a milestone moment in the Highway 20 rivalry with Collinsville.

The teams will be meeting for the 100th time in the series that dates back to 1921.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Hap Dunlap Field at Exchange Bank Stadium.

Collinsville has won the past four meetings in the series, including 43-7 last year and 49-7 in 2020. Skiatook’s last win was 10-3 in 2017.

It will be Week 2 of the season for both teams as Collinsville hosted Oologah and Skiatook traveled to Glenpool last Friday.

Also on Friday, Sperry will host Glenpool at 7 p.m. It’s only the third time the tradition-rich football programs have meet. Glenpool won both, 27-7 in 2012 and 30-13 in 2013.