 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bulldogs host Collinsville in Highway 20 rivalry; Pirates meet Glenpool

  • 0

Skiatook’s home football opener Friday night will be a milestone moment in the Highway 20 rivalry with Collinsville.

The teams will be meeting for the 100th time in the series that dates back to 1921.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Hap Dunlap Field at Exchange Bank Stadium.

Collinsville has won the past four meetings in the series, including 43-7 last year and 49-7 in 2020. Skiatook’s last win was 10-3 in 2017.

It will be Week 2 of the season for both teams as Collinsville hosted Oologah and Skiatook traveled to Glenpool last Friday.

Also on Friday, Sperry will host Glenpool at 7 p.m. It’s only the third time the tradition-rich football programs have meet. Glenpool won both, 27-7 in 2012 and 30-13 in 2013.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert