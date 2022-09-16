Bulldogs honor volleyball standouts

Skiatook has awarded the following athletes as volleyball players of the week or its tournament MVPs this season.

Aug. 1-5

Becca Hudson, Jr., Varsity Middle Hitter

Varsity head coach Jamie Long: "She put in a lot of work since last year. She played club volleyball in off season, played competitive beach and attended camps, clinics and open gyms. Her intensity & enthusiasm help charge up the team."

Aug. 8-12

LeAnna Dunagan, Jr., JV/Varsity Defensive Specialist

Long and JV coach Jillian Chavez: "She is a leader on the court and has a lot of hustle. She makes impressive digs & saves and has developed a strong back row attack. Her hard work has paid off and she is now holding a spot with the varsity team."

Cascia Varsity Tournament

Josie Rattler, Sr., Varsity Middle Hitter

Long: "She has worked hard at becoming a consistent player with a powerful hit and strong block. She is making faster swings with great placement. At the Cascia tournament, she had the team's highest hitting percentage."

Aug. 15-19

Victoria Switzner, So., JV Setter/Outside Hitter

Chavez: "She starts the JV games out with very strong serves, leads her team as a setter and helps create a strong offense for the team, both as a setter and hitter. As she continues to work on skills, she will be a pivotal player throughout this season and the years ahead."

Aug. 22-26

Emily Avery, Sr., Varsity Setter/Outside Hitter

Long: "She is a very versatile player and does anything the team needs her to do. She plays hard and leads her team by example with her skills, attitude and effort. When her serve is on, other teams cannot pass it."

Catoosa JV Tournament

Taylor Dearing, Jr., JV Defensive Specialist/Outside Hitter

Chavez: "She is a new player to SHS and brought the team a lot of talent from her experience with club volleyball. She has great skills in all aspects of the game and is a coachable player. She has a fast outside attack that can challenge any team."

Aug. 29- Sept. 2

Cheyenne Vining, Fr., JV Setter

Chavez: "Her outstanding skills earned her a spot on the JV team this season. She is a mature player for her age, she reads the game well and focuses on how to make improvements for herself and the team. She is a playmaker and is developing into a strong setter. She will be one to watch as she progresses in volleyball."