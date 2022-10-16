Bulldogs honor three volleyball players

Olivia Kannegiesser, Sophia St Clair and Kelee Ryan are the latest recipients of Skiatook volleyball honors.

Kannegiesser, a senior setter, was selected as Skiatook's top player in the Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous on Sept. 23-24 at Enid.

"She has been a key player for the varsity, she had a great tournament in Enid," Skiatook coach Jamie Long said. "She is strong from the serving line and makes great decisions running the offense. Olivia leads the team with her hard work and knowledge of the game."

St. Clair, a sophomore, was the player of the week starting Sept. 20.

"Sophia stepped up in a big way on varsity after injuries forced a change," Long said. "She also played well on JV all year as a leader on the front row. She always has a good attitude and works hard in practice."

Ryan, a sophomore, was the Bulldogs' top player in the Skiatook JV Tournament.

"Kelee was amazing on the back row during the Skiatook JV tournament," Long said. "She chased down lots of balls and made plays to keep the ball alive. Her hustle on the court inspires her teammates to play hard too. Her passing and serving have continued to improve and make her a valuable back row player."