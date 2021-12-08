 Skip to main content
Bulldogs fall to Collinsville in basketball home opener
Bulldogs fall to Collinsville in basketball home opener

Bulldog basketball took to the court against Collinsville in the home opener of the season on Tuesday, December 7.

While the Cardinals won both games, the games were a chance for the Skiatook players to get some valuable floor time together and for the athletes to adjust to the speed and tempo on the hardwood.

The Lady Dawgs took an early lead in the first quarter 14-11, but the Cardinals outscored the ladies for the rest of the game, winning 51-33.

The boys' team started off strong only trailing by 3 points after the end of the first quarter despite the Cardinals' speed. Collinsville outscored the Bulldogs in every quarter winning 75-38.

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

