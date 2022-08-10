Bulldogs drop volleyball season opener at Cascia

TULSA — Cascia Hall spoiled Skiatook’s volleyball season opener in three sets Tuesday night.

The hosting Commandos, who finished runners-up in the 3A state championships last fall, swept the Bulldogs 25-13, 25-10 and 25-15.

“I feel that was some really good play individually, and with it being our season opener, you kind of never know what to expect,” Skiatook coach Jamie Long said. "Especially going up against a team that was state-finalists the year before. … Honestly, I’m really looking forward to the next two days of practice.”

Long credited senior defensive specialists Cheyenne Mills and Mattie Teeter for their play.

“They’re battling for playing time a little bit right now, and I thought both of them played really, really well,” Long said, “and I have some hitters that were able to put the ball in play… Kaylee Utley is my only sophomore on the team , and I really felt like she stepped up to the challenge and played well today.”

The Bulldogs led the first set 5-3 before a Cascia 10-1 run put the Commandos ahead the rest of the set.

Skiatook has not seen the last of Cascia, which hosts the Commando Shootout later this week. They will meet again 9 a.m. Friday in the first game of the shootout.

“Despite the score, (we) did not give up, but we’ll see Cascia again on Friday here at the tournament, so looking forward to maybe get another battle with them,” Long said.​