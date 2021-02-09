Brooklyn Maggard qualifies for State wrestling tournament

Brooklyn Maggard recently competed in the first ever OSSAA sanctioned East Regional for girls wrestling. Brooklyn competed against some of the best competitors on this side of the state. She went four and two during the tournament, with three of her four wins coming by fall. The Bulldog placed 5th and became the first girl from Skiatook High School to compete in the OSSAA Girls Wrestling Championships on February 26, 2021.

I love wrestling because it pushes me to be stronger,” Maggard said.

Her brothers used to wrestle and their coach told Maggard she should give it a try.

“My coaches keep me motivated and they push me to give my all, no matter what,” Maggard said. “I think it’s important to have women’s wrestling because it proves girls can do the same things as guys.”

This is Maggard’s fourth year wrestling and she is the first female wrestler from Skiatook to qualify for State competition.

