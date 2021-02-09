 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brooklyn Maggard qualifies for State wrestling tournament

Brooklyn Maggard qualifies for State wrestling tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

Brooklyn Maggard recently competed in the first ever OSSAA sanctioned East Regional for girls wrestling.  Brooklyn competed against some of the best competitors on this side of the state.  She went four and two during the tournament, with three of her four wins coming by fall.  The Bulldog placed 5th and became the first girl from Skiatook High School to compete in the OSSAA Girls Wrestling Championships on February 26, 2021. 

I love wrestling because it pushes me to be stronger,” Maggard said.

Her brothers used to wrestle and their coach told Maggard she should give it a try.

“My coaches keep me motivated and they push me to give my all, no matter what,” Maggard said. “I think it’s important to have women’s wrestling because it proves girls can do the same things as guys.”

This is Maggard’s fourth year wrestling and she is the first female wrestler from Skiatook to qualify for State competition.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News