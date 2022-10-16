 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brady Benham, Walker McCause lead Pirates past Morris

  Updated
Sperry quarterback Brady Benham accounted for 221 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pirates past Morris 33-14 last Thursday night.

That sets up a showdown for third place in District 2A-7 when the Pirates (4-3, 3-1) host Victory Christian (4-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Herrington Field.

In the Pirates' win at Morris, Benham had 18 rushes for 187 yards and two TDs. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lane Wheeler. On defense, Benham had eight tackles with a sack.

Sperry's Walker McCause had 17 carries for 135 yards and two TDs with six tackles and two sacks.

Benham

 Ian Maule., Tulsa World
