Brady Benham, Walker McCause lead Pirates past Morris

Sperry quarterback Brady Benham accounted for 221 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pirates past Morris 33-14 last Thursday night.

That sets up a showdown for third place in District 2A-7 when the Pirates (4-3, 3-1) host Victory Christian (4-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Herrington Field.

In the Pirates' win at Morris, Benham had 18 rushes for 187 yards and two TDs. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lane Wheeler. On defense, Benham had eight tackles with a sack.

Sperry's Walker McCause had 17 carries for 135 yards and two TDs with six tackles and two sacks.