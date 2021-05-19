 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball camp May 27-28
0 comments

Baseball camp May 27-28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball camp
File Photo

The Skiatook High School baseball coaches and players will be hosting a baseball camp May 27-28.

The camp will run from 9-11 am for grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Players will receive instruction on offense, defense, and baserunning.

Participants need to bring a glove, bat, athletic shoes or cleats, and a water bottle.

The camp costs $50 per player and includes a t-shirt.

For more information or to register, contact Coach Joe Faircloth at jfaircloth@skiatookschools.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennis Camp June 2-4
Sports

Tennis Camp June 2-4

Skiatook High School tennis coach Stacey O’Dell and members of the SHS tennis program will be conducting a tennis camp June 2-4. The camp will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News