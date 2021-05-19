The Skiatook High School baseball coaches and players will be hosting a baseball camp May 27-28.
The camp will run from 9-11 am for grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Players will receive instruction on offense, defense, and baserunning.
Participants need to bring a glove, bat, athletic shoes or cleats, and a water bottle.
The camp costs $50 per player and includes a t-shirt.
For more information or to register, contact Coach Joe Faircloth at jfaircloth@skiatookschools.org.
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
