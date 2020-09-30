Ashley Myers takes 4th in 5K at Sand Springs

Girls Varsity 5K
Ashley Myers (4108), 4th 24:01.45
Nicole Snively (4109), 27th, 27:13.29
Faith Walker (4110), 28th, 27:21.17
Lilly Wilson (4111), 46th, 34:01.22
Boys Varsity 5K
Naataani Biggoose (4113), 26th, 20:16.80
Trevor Snively (4123), 29th, 20:45.93
Jaxon Linton (4117), 39th, 21:57.78
Jax Ward (4128), 41st, 21:58.77
Baylor Ward (4127), 46th, 23:33.19
Garrison Taylor (4125), 53rd, 24:57.82
Ethan Euliss (4115), 58th, 26:17.13
Boys JV 5K
Colton Slavin (4122), 16th, 23:34.78
Camron Sanders (4121), 19th, 26:04.47
Jake Maggard (4118), 20th, 26:22.49
Cooper Stuever, 22nd, 26:31.90
Andrew Zagrabelny, 26th, 28:28.40
Zachery Corley, 30th, 31:57.04
