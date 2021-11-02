Anglen and Lynn named to All-State softball team

Rylee Anglen and Ryleigh Lynn were named to the Middle East All State Softball Team this year. The team is selected from seniors in classes 3A and 4A from the eastern side of the state.

"Skiatook has not had two players make the team the same year in over ten years," said coach Jordan Jones.

Ryleigh Lynn was selected as a catcher and Rylee Anglen was selected as a middle infielder/utility player. The All State game will be played in June.

Both athletes have signed to play college softball. Rylee Anglen has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Central Oklahoma and Ryleigh Lynn has accepted a scholarship offer to play for NEO A&M College.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.