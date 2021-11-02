 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anglen and Lynn named to All-State softball team
0 Comments

Anglen and Lynn named to All-State softball team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rylee Anglen and Ryleigh Lynn were named to the Middle East All State Softball Team this year. The team is selected from seniors in classes 3A and 4A from the eastern side of the state.

"Skiatook has not had two players make the team the same year in over ten years," said coach Jordan Jones.

Ryleigh Lynn was selected as a catcher and Rylee Anglen was selected as a middle infielder/utility player. The All State game will be played in June. 

Both athletes have signed to play college softball. Rylee Anglen has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Central Oklahoma and Ryleigh Lynn has accepted a scholarship offer to play for NEO A&M College. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News