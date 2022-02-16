Althouse, Travis earn 2021 All-World Girls Cross Country nods

The cross country athletes of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — date and venue will be announced later.

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.