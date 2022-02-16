 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Althouse, Travis earn 2021 All-World Girls Cross Country nods
0 Comments

Althouse, Travis earn 2021 All-World Girls Cross Country nods

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Athlete of the year finalists

The cross country athletes of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — date and venue will be announced later.

HONORABLE MENTION

Skiatook: Tegan Althouse

Sperry: Lilly Travis

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert