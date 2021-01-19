5A #2 Skiatook Dominates 5A #3 Glenpool and 6A Jenks in Tri-Dual

On January 12, 2021, the Skiatook Bulldogs traveled to Jenks to compete with Glenpool and Jenks in a tri-dual. The Skiatook Bulldogs wrestled the Glenpool Warriors first. Both teams had solid performances on the mat, but the Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Warriors, winning the dual 47 to 18. The second dual of the night, the Bulldogs met the 6A Jenks Trojan. Skiatook dominated that dual with seven falls and one technical fall, securing a 53 to 28 victory against the Trojans.
Skiatook 47 Glenpool 18
Cole Smith, at 106lbs, lost by a first period fall to Korey Griffin (G) and Kyle Bowman lost to Wyatt Miller (G) in the 113lb weight class, with a tough four to five decision. At 120lbs, Josey Jernegan pinned Jarrett Hicks (G) with thirty seconds left in the first period making the dual score, Skiatook 6 Glenpool 9. Brody Gee, at 126lbs, got two takedowns and five near-fall points before pinning Kobye Griffin (G) with fifty-three seconds in the second period.
At 132lbs, Sam Harris lost a tough three to six decision to state placer Mike Edwards (G). Josh Taylor, wrestling at 138lbs, faced Jace Ellis (G) a 2x state placer, and was able to come away with an eleven to zero major decision making the dual score, Skiatook 16 Glenpool 12. Isaac Long at 145lbs extended the Bulldogs’ lead by three after picking up a ten to eight decision over Trent Cole (G).
The Warriors responded as Gus Edwards (G), 152lbs, pinned Ivan Long halfway through the second period, bringing the Warriors within one point of the Bulldogs. Skiatook came back strong, winning the next six matches with three pins and one major decision. Tony Johnson, wrestling at 160lbs, earned a major decision over Brayden Nelson (G), winning fifteen to four.
At 170lbs, we got to see a rematch of the 160lb state finals match last year where Cougar Andersen beat Garrett Wells (G) two to one. The match went scoreless through two periods, before Andersen was able to get an escape and a takedown in the third period and win by a three to one decision. Red Johnson got the quickest fall of the night with a forty-six second pin over Maverick Bolding (G). State Placer Hunter Hall was able to takedown and pin Colby Tarrant late in the first period making the dual score, Skiatook 38 Glenpool 18. Forrest Johnston, at 220lbs, had the most exciting match of the night as he was able to win in the ultimate tie-breaker period, six to five, over Nick Marshall (G). Nate Easky, at HWT, got a takedown in the first and second periods before pinning Bryan Winn midway through the second period. With that win, the Bulldogs dual record is 5-0.
Skiatook 53 Jenks 28
At 106lbs, Cole Smith lost by fall in the second period to Wyatt Rathbone (J). Kyle Bowman, at 113lbs, dominated Carsen Reich (J) by getting three takedowns and ten near fall points, giving him a seventeen to one technical fall over the Trojan. At 120lbs, Josey Jerengan pinned Kyler Breedlove (J) in the first period and Brody Gee, at 126lbs, received a forfeit. After four matches the Bulldogs were winning 17 to 6.
Going into the middle weights, Sam Harris, at 132lbs, wrestled Jonas Smith (J). Harris was able to get a late takedown and a pin with six seconds left in the first period. At 138lbs, Josh Taylor pinned Jason Creel (J) with twelve seconds left in the first period. Isaac Long, wrestling at 145lbs, lost in an eleven to two decision to Johnathon Kelvington. After seven matches, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 29 to 19.
Ivan Long, at 152lbs, was winning by thirteen points over James Secrest (J) late in the second period before getting pinned with six seconds left in the period. Tony Johnson picked up a first period pin over Josh Heck (J) in the 160lb weight class and fellow senior teammate Cougar Andersen, at 170lbs, pinned Alex Murdock in the first period as well. With Andersen’s win, the Bulldogs secured the dual victory, with four matches remaining.
Going into the upper weights, Skiatook sent out Lucas Hundley to wrestle Ethan Hill (J) in the 182lb weight class. Hill pinned Hundley in the second period, making the dual score Skiatook 41 Jenks 22. Hunter Hall, at 195lbs, was able to get a takedown and three near fall points before pinning Camden Capages (J) late in the first period. At 220lbs, Forrest Johnston lost by fall to Haydn Crawley and at HWT, Nate Easky pinned Andrew Trojan (J) midway through the second period. With Easky’s win, the Bullodgs came away with the victory over the Trojans, 53 to 28. Skiatook’s record is 6-0 on the season.