5A #2 Skiatook Dominates 5A #3 Glenpool and 6A Jenks in Tri-Dual

At 170lbs, we got to see a rematch of the 160lb state finals match last year where Cougar Andersen beat Garrett Wells (G) two to one. The match went scoreless through two periods, before Andersen was able to get an escape and a takedown in the third period and win by a three to one decision. Red Johnson got the quickest fall of the night with a forty-six second pin over Maverick Bolding (G). State Placer Hunter Hall was able to takedown and pin Colby Tarrant late in the first period making the dual score, Skiatook 38 Glenpool 18. Forrest Johnston, at 220lbs, had the most exciting match of the night as he was able to win in the ultimate tie-breaker period, six to five, over Nick Marshall (G). Nate Easky, at HWT, got a takedown in the first and second periods before pinning Bryan Winn midway through the second period. With that win, the Bulldogs dual record is 5-0.