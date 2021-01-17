5A #2 Skiatook Beats 3A #10 Salina, 64 to 6

The Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Salina on January 7, 2021. The Skiatook Bulldogs and the Salina Wildcats both have talented rosters and the match-ups between the two teams featured state champions, state runner-ups, state placers and state qualifiers. The Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Wildcats by winning twelve out of fourteen matches, as they coasted to a 64 to 6 victory.

Skiatook started the dual off with Matt Patton receiving a forfeit at 106lbs. Salina’s state qualifier, Gage Stock, pinned Hunter Wills in the 113lb weight class with fourteen seconds left in the first period. At 120lbs, state placer Josey Jernegan pinned Colby McClelland (Sa) midway through the first period making the dual score 12 to 6.

In the 126lb weight class, there was a battle between a state champion and a state runner up. Skiatook’s state champion, Brody Gee, and Salina’s state runner-up, Hunter Fitzpatrick, were neck and neck through two periods, with Gee on top going into the third period seven to six. Gee extended his one-point lead by six, giving him a thirteen to six decision over the Wildcat. State qualifier Sam Harris received a forfeit at 132lbs for the Bulldogs.