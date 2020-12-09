5A #1 Bulldogs defeat the Rams 58 to 15

The two time defending 5A Dual State Champions stepped on the mat for the first time this season against the 6A Owasso Rams.
The Bulldogs are returning three State Champions in Brody Gee, Josh Taylor, and Cougar Andersen along with Josey Jernegan and Nate Easky who both placed 4th at the State Tournament last season. Skiatook also returns nine starters from last year’s squad and will start eight seniors this year along with a talented group of underclassmen.
The Bulldogs came out and looked very impressive winning eleven out of the first twelve matches with nine of them getting bonus points on their way to a nice 58 to 15 victory.
At 106lbs, Cole Smith (S) defeated Ryan Graves (O) by fall late in the second period.
Hunter Wills (S) at 113lbs received a forfeit making the dual score 12 to 0 for the Bulldogs.
Kyle Bowman (S) at 120lbs lost a nail biter by a six to nine decision.
At 126lbs, returning State Champion Brody Gee (S) at 126lbs wasted no time scoring nine points before pinning Ryan Owens (O) at 1:28 of the first period.
Josey Jernegan (S) at 132lbs came away with an eight to two decision over Isiah Sells (O) making the dual score 21 to 3.
Skiatook’s 138lb Sam Harris (S), in his debut as a Bulldog, dominated Tanner Payne (O) scoring a fifteen to three major decision, and at 145lbs Kasey Griffin (S) pinned the Rams Jess Robedeaux (O) in 1:26 seconds giving the Bulldogs a commanding twenty-eight point lead.
Up next for the Bulldogs was three time State Champion Josh Taylor. Taylor (S) at 152lbs was able to pin Rodney Foster (O) in the first period. With that pin the Bulldogs put the dual out of reach for the Rams with six matches remaining making the dual score 37 to 3.
Tony Johnson (S) at 160lbs pinned Cade Shelton (O) at the 1:17 mark in the first period, and three time State Champion Cougar Andersen came away with a tough five to two decision over Braxton Bacon (O).
Alex Johnson (S) wrestling at 182lbs got an early pin in the first period over Jess Newby (O), and Hunter Hall (S) wasted very little time in pinning Caden Hight at the 1:20 mark of the first period.
Forrest Johnston (S) at 220lbs and Nate Easky (S) at HWT both lost by fall making the final dual score 58 to 15.
The Bulldogs will travel next week to 3A #8 Vinita on 12-15 and 5A #3 Glenpool on December 17, 2020.
