Skiatook Public Schools hires new superintendent

A familiar face will soon be leading Skiatook Public Schools.

On Thursday, Skiatook Public Schools’ Board of Education announced its decision to hire Melissa Bush as the district’s next superintendent.

Bush will succeed outgoing Superintendent Rick Thomas starting July 1. Thomas announced his retirement this spring after 39 years in public education, including more than a decade with Skiatook Public Schools.

In an open letter to Skiatook parents announcing Bush as the new superintendent, the board thanked Thomas for his service to the district.

“We are tremendously grateful for Mr. Thomas’ leadership and guidance throughout the years and we wish him well in his next endeavors,” the letter says.

An alumna of Skiatook High School, Bush completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees at Northeastern State University and her doctorate at Oral Roberts University. She has been with the district since 2008, joining first as a secondary science teacher. She was promoted to director of curriculum and federal programs in 2013 and was named Skiatook’s assistant superintendent in 2017.

Bush has also taught at Sperry, Putnam City, NSU and ORU and had a stint with the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative, a collaborative work group of school districts at least partially within Osage County.

Skiatook is the third Tulsa-area school district to hire a new superintendent from within its own ranks in the past month.

On May 9, Owasso Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved naming interim Superintendent Margaret Coates the district’s permanent leader. Stillwater Public Schools announced May 26 that Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon will take the Payne County district’s top job starting July 1.

