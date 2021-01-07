Yearlong celebration of Cherokee syllabary planned

Two hundred years ago, the brilliant statesman and inventor Sequoyah presented the Cherokee syllabary to the Cherokee Nation. This year we are honoring the bicentennial of Sequoyah’s historic achievement that brought widespread literacy to our tribe.

We remember him through the gift of our language, but few specifics are known about Sequoyah’s life. History tells us that he first began working on his syllabary writing system in 1809. At times his work was misunderstood as witchcraft. Even his family was said to grow weary of his obsessive work on the syllabary. Despite these obstacles, Sequoyah pressed doggedly forward with the help of his young daughter.

After 12 years, he perfected a system for reading and writing the Cherokee language. In 1821, he demonstrated his invention to a skeptical Cherokee audience. He won them over by writing messages to his daughter using the syllabary and having her respond back in kind.

The Cherokee Nation quickly adopted Sequoyah’s syllabary as our official written language. By 1825, much of the Bible, numerous hymns and other literature had been translated into Cherokee. The new system was so easy for Cherokee speakers to learn that Cherokee Nation soon achieved one of the highest literacy rates in the world.