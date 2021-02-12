Winter weather and deadlines

This cold snap and ice storm threw a wrench in our Capitol schedules. Because of late starts, we had to move some meetings back and got as much work done as we could. While we didn’t get as many bills as we had hoped through committee, more than 260 have made it through. Many are double assigned, so they still have to go through the full Appropriations Committee, which will have a long agenda this coming week. We’ve also sent 36 bills to the House for further consideration.

Several of my bills have made their way through committee. Two are awaiting a hearing on the floor – SB 302 and SB 385. The other three must be heard in full Appropriations - SBs 394, 456 and 609. You can read all of these on the Senate website at www.oksenate.gov under Legislation.

SB 302 grants visiting teams in all regular season high school athletic competitions the same rights to radio broadcast, video stream and provide telegraphic play-by-play accounts as the home team beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

SB 385 authorizes a retail spirits licensee to serve samples of beer, wine, and spirits to consumers on its licensed premises. Servings will be limited, on the licensee’s premises, poured from original containers, and served only to those 21 years or older.