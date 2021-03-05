Winter storms show how much Cherokee Nation means to local communities, families

When a natural disaster occurs, our response can reveal our deepest values. The Cherokee Nation believes in “gadugi” – working together to better our tribe and for the greater good. Our talented workforce at Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses lived up to this value during the treacherous 2021 winter storm that hit our communities in February.

The weather emergency proved the immense importance of Cherokee Nation to the families and communities of northeast Oklahoma. Thanks to our dedicated team, we were able to seamlessly pause operations during the record-setting low temperatures and hazardous conditions. To help ease growing concerns around energy consumption during the weather event, we conserved precious energy resources by temporarily closing our casino properties and hotels, cultural museums, retail operations, and several office locations.

That responsible leadership meant more energy would be available for critical community functions and for both Cherokee and non-Cherokee residents on our reservation. Our partners – including city and county officials and area utility companies – have praised Cherokee Nation and CNB for helping the whole community avoid widespread blackouts and other potentially catastrophic failures.